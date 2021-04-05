Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,464,000 after purchasing an additional 397,407 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,827,000 after purchasing an additional 92,074 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,370,000 after purchasing an additional 459,242 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,143,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $59.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

