Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$2.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Desjardins cut Spark Power Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:SPG opened at C$1.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.72. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$2.89.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.