Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$2.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Desjardins cut Spark Power Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE:SPG opened at C$1.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.72. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$2.89.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.