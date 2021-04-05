Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.29

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.29 and last traded at $62.74, with a volume of 72656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

