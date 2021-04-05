SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SFTBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $43.08 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

