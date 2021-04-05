Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,900 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,566.50 ($20.47) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,023.50 ($13.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,506.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,481.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 25.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley acquired 860 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.