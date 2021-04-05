Smart Portfolios LLC Sells 29,349 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Smart Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,349 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 259,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,757,223. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.