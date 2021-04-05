SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 536.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,932 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 162,636 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM opened at $18.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The company had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Barclays downgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

