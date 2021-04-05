Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sleep Number were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth $208,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNBR. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number stock opened at $142.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.