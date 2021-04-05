Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post sales of $578.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $569.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $590.70 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $472.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNBR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $9.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,287. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.28.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,660 shares of company stock worth $3,121,260. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sleep Number by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sleep Number by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

