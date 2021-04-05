Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) CEO Sells $424,117.50 in Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SNBR stock traded down $9.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.36 and a 200 day moving average of $90.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 63,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $36,964,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

