SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SkyWest by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $55.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.96 million.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.