SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $191.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.65 and a 200-day moving average of $166.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

