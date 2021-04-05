SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $4,830,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $348.31 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $158.89 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.10 and a 200-day moving average of $341.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

