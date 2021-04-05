SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,136 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.06.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $139.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.56. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

