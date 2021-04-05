SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 678.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7,775.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 123,467 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $70.19 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.