SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $344,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $91.05 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $91.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

