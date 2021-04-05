SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

INTC opened at $64.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $264.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

