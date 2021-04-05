SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $24,978,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after buying an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,754,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

NYSE BE opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $181,336.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,978 shares of company stock worth $3,769,794 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

