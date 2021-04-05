Skycoin Market Cap Hits $100.30 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded up 64.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $5.02 or 0.00008399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $100.30 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00074037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.34 or 0.00296993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00096473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.95 or 0.00743476 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 110.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00028949 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

Skycoin Coin Trading

