SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $173.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.95. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $181.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

