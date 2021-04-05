Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,560,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIOX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 29,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

