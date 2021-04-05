Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Holdings Lowered by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Silvercorp Metals worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 496,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVM opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $903.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SVM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

