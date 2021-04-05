SHPING (SHPING) Trading Up 82.2% Over Last Week

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 82.2% against the dollar. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $294,024.48 and $9,290.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00052409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00681152 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00027775 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

