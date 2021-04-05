Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 103 ($1.35) target price on the stock.

Macfarlane Group stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.87. The stock has a market cap of £154.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Macfarlane Group has a 1-year low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

