SF Capital Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. SF Capital has a market cap of $81,625.23 and $17.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SF Capital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00306916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00093542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.28 or 0.00749989 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00017605 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.