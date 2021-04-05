ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $507.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $517.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.41.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

