ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Lifted by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW stock traded up $4.21 on Monday, hitting $511.22. 6,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,744. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.67 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $517.84 and a 200-day moving average of $520.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.41.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

