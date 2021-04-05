Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.
SENS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.45.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $974.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.
