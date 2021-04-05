Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

SENS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.45.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $974.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 47,972 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,585,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

