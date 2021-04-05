Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $89.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $96.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Science Applications International stock opened at $82.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,348,000 after buying an additional 35,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 98.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 375,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,586,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

