Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,157 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,962,000 after acquiring an additional 770,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.41. 16,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,323. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

