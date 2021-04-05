Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 234,106 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,106 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

CCL opened at $26.86 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

