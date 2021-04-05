Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 269.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 354,665 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,208,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 24.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 84.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

GTS stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. Triple-S Management Co. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $615.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $969.76 million during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

