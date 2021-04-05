Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $582,000 Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Insulet stock opened at $264.82 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $155.51 and a twelve month high of $298.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.