Schroder Investment Management Group Has $488,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,824,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,415,000 after buying an additional 253,472 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.29 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.