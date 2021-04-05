Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,245 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after acquiring an additional 276,131 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $111.29 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

