Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.64

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.64 and last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 132227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

SBGSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

