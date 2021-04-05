Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Shares of SSL opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Sasol has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Sasol by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sasol by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

