Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “
Shares of SSL opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Sasol has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
