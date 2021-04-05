Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on April 22nd

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

NYSE SAR opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $25.88.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

