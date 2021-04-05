Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Stake Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,142,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,329,000.

Shares of SC stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

