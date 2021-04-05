Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $31,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

