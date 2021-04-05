Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $117,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SPYV opened at $38.15 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $38.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

