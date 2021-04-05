SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Reaches $5.05 on Top Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $5.05 or 0.00008467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $333,137.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00074576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.44 or 0.00305755 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00094385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.99 or 0.00755814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00029329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003894 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 449,995 coins and its circulating supply is 422,853 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

