Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.68

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.68 and last traded at C$26.67, with a volume of 144201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.49.

RUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 65.36.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$674.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 389.74%.

Russel Metals Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

