Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $624.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 93.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 22,576.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

