Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$68.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.27.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama stock opened at C$57.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.95. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$37.20 and a 52 week high of C$57.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.