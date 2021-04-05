Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Boosted by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,275,000 after buying an additional 40,732 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 565.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.38 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.30.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.07.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

