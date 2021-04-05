Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 1,676 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.97. The stock had a trading volume of 135,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,299,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

