Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Makes New Investment in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,608,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000.

Shares of RSVAU traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.25. 24,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,089. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

