Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.30. The company had a trading volume of 43,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,703. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $131.78 and a 12-month high of $268.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.37.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

