RMR Wealth Builders Sells 2,257 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $114.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $68.73 and a one year high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

